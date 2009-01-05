Stay calm in the event of breakdown...

VINCI Autoroutes simplifies repair and assistance services, and provides support for you along the way.
Ensuring your own safety
Park your vehicule on a traffic island or on the
emergency stop strip
Turn on your hazard lights
Put on a yellow vest
Stand behind the guardrails
Move away from traffic lanes
Contacting VINCI Autoroutes
Download the Ulys app
Or call 3605 (toll free)
Or go to an orange terminal located every 2 km
VINCI Autoroutes contacts your assistance service
The authorized provider will appear within 30 minutes.
A confirmation SMS is sent to you to track the arrival of the assistance provider.